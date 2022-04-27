Shatta Wale, Wiyaala confirmed for SummerStage Festival In New York City

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Ghanaian artists, Shatta Wale and Wiyaala have been confirmed for this year’s edition of SummerStage festival – New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival.

The event seeks to bring together nearly up to 90 free shows to Central Park and 12 neighbourhood parks across the five boroughs.



Returning with a full season of shows this year, SummerStage will celebrate New York’s revival and the festival’s return to 12 local community parks across the city celebrating culture at a time when neighbourhood parks have never been more crucial to the city’s wellbeing.



The season will once again showcase established and emerging artists, presenting distinctly New York genres including salsa, jazz, hip-hop, indie rock, reggae, Afrobeat, soul, pop, global, contemporary dance, and many more.

The multiple award-winning Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and globally acclaimed Afropop artiste, Wiyaala, is slated to perform at the Crotona Park on Saturday (Aug. 13th) at 7:00 PM.



They are expected to bring their incredible catalogue and take audiences on an artistic journey across the world with their highly-rated performances.



According to the organizers, all performances will be free and open to the public, except for benefit concerts, and select shows will also be live-streamed on SummerStageAnywhere.org. A digital season brochure is available now at SummerStage.org.