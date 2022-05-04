0
Shatta Wale and Ameyaw Debrah reconcile

Shatta Wale Ameyaw Debrah 2 Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and blogger Ameyaw Debrah

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ameyaw, Wale smoke peace pipe after blogger blacklisted musician

Popular singer allegedly threatened the life of a blogger

Shatta describes Ameyaw as his best friend

Ghanaian blogger, Ameyaw Debrah has officially made peace with celebrated Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale who allegedly threatened his life over a publication back in 2013.

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Ameyaw took to Twitter to solicit funds from his new friend who is currently on a vacation in the United States.

"The way my money all finish, I have to link up with @shattawalegh if he is still in the US so he gives me block," read the jovial tweet.

In a retweet, the 'On God' singer noted that Ameyaw was going to be sorted out with some cash through a Mobile Money transaction adding that the blogger is one of his best friends whom he always finds himself fighting with.

"You know we are best friends from day 1. We fight too much, is ok, now let’s make some kwacha ..send me ur momo or mek we do internet banking lol," read the tweet.

It would be recalled that the Ameyaw Debrah in an interview vowed never to publish or promote any news about Shatta Wale after he allegedly threatened his life. The two have also been engaged in several banters on social media, especially on Twitter.

Ameyaw claims to have received a personal call from Shatta warning him never to write about him or face his wrath, a reason he also blacklisted the musician.

“If you love your life, write about me again,” these were the words of Shatta Wale according to Ameyaw Debrah.

Check out the tweet below:

