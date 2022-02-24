Shatta Wale and I are now strangers – Michy discloses

Michy opens up on relationship with Shatta Wale

Michy, the mother of Shatta Wale’s son, has disclosed that there is currently no form of communication or relationship between her and the dancehall musician.



Michy, during an interview with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty, emphasized that she and Shatta now act like strangers.



This was after she was asked about her current relationship with the Shatta Movement boss.

“Strangers. We are strangers now and there is nothing to talk about anymore. Sometimes we need to understand that this is life and not everything will work out. Not everyone is supposed to remain in your life. Some people come to teach you great lessons and I believe that’s the purpose,” she said.



Michy also indicated that not only has Shatta Wale cut ties with her, but he has also abandoned his fatherly duties as well.



“I don’t even remember when last we spoke. But we have no business so it’s okay. I actually like it this way. We don’t force people to do things. Responsibilities like taking care of children are not something that anybody should draw his attention to,” she said.



Earlier, Michy was in the news for ‘defending’ Shatta Wale’s outbursts at Jackie Appiah.



She responded to Shatta’s ‘slut-shaming’ comments about Jackie on UTV’s United Showbiz where she said;

“It’s one of those things. We say freedom of speech, right? So, let’s live according to it. Don’t take some out and leave some. If you say freedom of speech, allow everybody to say what they want to say.”



Shatta Wale on the other hand is flaunting his new lover all over social media.



