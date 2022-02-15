Shatta Wale and I can never beef – Medikal

Ghanaian Musicians, Shatta Wale and Medikal

It goes without mention that Medikal and Shatta Wale have had a great relationship, even better now, after their shared experience, being remanded to the Ankaful Medium Prison in the Central Region in 2021.

Following the recent murky fallout between Shatta Wale and Burna Boy and the subsequent revelations, music lovers have been worried, some warning Medikal to be careful about his dealings with Shatta Wale, as it is only a matter of time his secrets will be on the streets, should they fall out with each other.



However, in an interview with Ato Kwamina Otoo D’Gem on Takoradi-based Connect FM, Medikal insists that his relationship with Shatta Wale cannot be broken.



The musician, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, explained that he and Shatta Wale share great love and understanding which goes beyond blood.

“Shatta is very skeptical in choosing, and I don’t believe that he is someone who I could get a problem with, because I understand him and he does [me] too… when I love you it is deeper than blood, and that is how he is too,” he said in pidgin.



The reigning VGMA Hip-hop Artiste of the Year added that he and Shatta Wale are driven by the business they both pursue and their shared goal of taking Ghana beyond borders.



He noted that for them, they are too focused on the work to calculate negativities.