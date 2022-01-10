Shatta Wale and Joint 77 finally smoke peace pipe

Singer, Jointt 77 and dancehall musician, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and Joint 77 spotted together

Shatta Wale and Joint 77 end longstanding beef



I am real, Shatta Wale says as he 'reconciles' with Joint 77



Former Militant and member of the Shatta Movement, Joint 77, has been spotted sitting peacefully next to his former godfather and boss, Shatta Wale.



The two artistes have for years been at each other's throats with Joint 77 levelling several allegations against the award-winning dancehall musician following his exit from his camp.



But, in a viral video captured by blogger Ronnieiseverywhere, Shatta Wale and Joint 77 were seen chit-chatting at the birthday celebrations of Why-Fynn over the weekend.



Fans have speculated that Shatta might have settled his differences with his former artiste who labelled him as a "comedian" who needs to be serious with his craft.

In January 2021, Joint 77 in one of his rants alleged that the SM boss was trying to sabotage his music by calling on industry players not to promote him and other former SM Militants.



Shatta Wale has revealed that there is a possibility for a comeback between himself and Joint 77 after being captured laughing their hearts out.



Reacting to the viral video, Shatta wrote: "You can fool ppl sometimes but you can't fool dem every time...Imagine how you will feel seeing my G back again..They know am fucken real and I don’t lie but these agents of darkness come and separate us always … Are you not ashamed?"



Watch the video below:



