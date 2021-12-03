Shatta Wale and Medikal receive epic welcome from fans in Kumasi

Ghanaian musicians, Medikal and Shatta Wale

Dancehall act Shatta Wale and colleague rapper AMG Medikal, in the early hours of Friday, December 3, arrived in Kumasi ahead of the ‘Taabea Taacum’ concert at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, December 3, 2021.

The two artistes who became good friends after Shatta Wale helped solve the relationship issues between the rapper and his girlfriend Fella Makafui, arrived in Kumasi together and decided to patrol some of the principal streets in the city.



Expected to be cheered by fans of the two artistes, scenes in Kumasi in the early hours of the day were grand and unexpected.

Fans of the two acts were shouting and chanting the names of the Dancehall King and Rapper.



The epic welcoming almost got chaotic after Shatta Wale started throwing cedi notes to the cheering crowd following his car.