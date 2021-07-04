Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy party hard, jam to each other’s songs

• Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were spotted at a party in Accra

•The two musicians were captured in a video jamming to each other’s songs



• Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have been described as sworn ach-rivals in the music industry



Ghana’s Dancehall greats, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have once again proven that there is no bad blood between them as the two were spotted last night, July 3 at a party.



The former rivals were seen in the embrace of each other at a party held by Stonebwoy and his friends in Accra on Saturday. The two musicians received praises and cheers as they jammed to each other’s songs.



In a video available to GhanaWeb, Shatta Wale who was captured displaying his dancing moves was backed by the Bhim Nation Boss, Stonebwoy who cheered him on.

It may be recalled that the two previously had a long-standing contention between them. At the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Stonebwoy allegedly pulled a gun when Shatta Wale walked on stage during his acceptance speech for the Reggae-Dancehall Artiste of the Year Award.



According to them, they have resolved their issues and have been pictured together at various events.



Despite calls for respect of COVID-19 safety protocols, it was observed that persons at yesterday's party gave no or little regard to social distancing or the wearing of nose masks.



