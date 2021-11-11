Shatta Wale apologises to IGP for disrupting meeting with entertainers

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

• Shatta apologizes for misconduct during IGP’s meeting with Creative arts stakeholders

• Shatta Wale storms out of meeting with IGP



• Shatta Wale bemoans unfair treatment at a meeting with IGP



Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has rendered an apology after storming out of a meeting between the IGP and some stakeholders of the creative arts industry.



This was after it was alleged that he angrily rushed out of the meeting when he was prevented from recording the proceedings with his mobile phone.



Stating his reasons for putting up such an act, the Shatta Movement boss earlier said that he was given unfair treatment when he arrived at the meeting.



“You asked me to come here. I came, sat down, and realized people took out their phones to record. Just when I also took out my phone to record, a policeman stopped me,” Shatta fumed.

But according to reports, Shatta later came back, knelt and apologized to the IGP and other high-profile personalities present.



He apologized after it was explained to him that, prior to the meeting, all stakeholders were advised to keep their phones away until the meeting was over.



Per reports, Shatta felt ashamed for hastily walking out without asking why he was asked not to film the meeting.



A popular Ghanaian sound producer, Fred Kyei Mensah who was also present at the meeting gave a rundown of Shatta’s conduct.



Read his post below:



