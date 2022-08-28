Shatta Wale attempts reconciliation with Burna Boy

ShattaWale

Ghanaian artist Shatta Wale, has in a surprise social media post reached out to friend-turned-foe, Nigerian artist Burna Boy, with whom he feuded earlier this year.

Today Saturday, 27 August, 2022, the controversial Dancehall star put on his Snapchat Story, a message that praises Burna Boy’s work, salutes his success and partly reads like an attempt at reconciliation with the Afro-fusion star.



Born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., his post bears the message:



“Laad Gad my friend who was to be and no more my friend is killing the world. Even though we don’t talk I’m so happy to see him succeed. Shouts to Burna you burning…Love.”



Burna Boy is yet to react or respond.



In 2017, on the ‘Hosanna’ hit song, Shatta and Burna’s friendship came to public notice.

In January 2022, however, while Shatta went after Nigerian artists for allegedly not returning the music industry support their Ghanaian counterparts give them, he clashed with Burna.



During the ‘beef’, both artists exposed each other's supposed secrets and traded insults, with Shatta calling his opponent a “poor boy with small money.”



The feud ceased, at least on social media, when Burna Boy, via his Instagram, apologised to his fans and made a promise to stay out of such situations in the future.



He wrote:



“I’m sorry everyone. I don’t do this type of [thing]. Fighting a pig will only leave you dirty. The pig is used to dirt. I really let this pig get to me. But I promise. This is the last time I will ever allow myself stoop to this level.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone.”



Shatta Wale's praise for Burna Boy comes days after pictures of his visit paid to another Nigerian music star, Rudeboy of P-Square, in the States, showed up on social media.



These actions follow the 'On God' hitmaker's announcement of his impending 'Nigeria Media Tour', contrary to his famed 2021 words, "I don't need Nigeria promotion."