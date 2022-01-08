Shatta Wale bares teeth at Nigerian artistes again

Shatta Wale tackles Nigerian artistes

It appears Shatta Wale’s social media feud against the Nigerian music industry isn’t ending anytime soon as the dancehall artiste has once again lashed out at his ‘West African rivals’.



In a 37-minute long Facebook live video, Shatta rubbished the Nigerian style of music; adding that it is not any better than songs churned out in Ghana.



According to Shatta Wale, he does not subscribe to the popular claim that the success of Ghanaian songs are determined by how well it performs on the Nigerian market adding that, he does not need any form of promotion in that particular country.



“I don’t need Nigeria promotion for anything. If Nigerians feel they won’t promote Shatta Wale, then screw it! People are seeing my good works. I don’t even have friends there and no Nigeria artiste can boldly say I have been to his house before. I don’t roll like that. They are always rubbishing the kind of songs we produce here,” he stated.

The Shatta Movement boss claims no Nigerian rapper can contend with the likes of Sarkodie, Amerado and Medikal and Chymny Crane.



“How many Nigerian rappers can contend with Sarkodie, Amerado, Medikal or even Chymny Crane? Don’t even dare tell us we don’t do good music here. Nigerian artistes always sing love songs and that’s not our path. Don’t even preach to us about the kind of music we should produce because even Salif Keita won Grammys although he was more of an instrumentalist. He was noted for flute and saxophones but he won a Grammy,” Shatta added.



Shatta Wale has waged war against Nigerian artistes for not reciprocating the love and support they have received from Ghanaians for so many years now.



The SM leader ‘tugged it out’ with Nigerian Grammy-winning artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy who trashed his statements and lambasted him on social media after his rants.



