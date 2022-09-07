0
Shatta Wale becomes the first African to top Apple Reggae USA chart

Shatta Wale Wild Jacket .png Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Wed, 7 Sep 2022

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has become the first Ghanaian to top the United States of America iTunes chart for the Reggae category.

His song titled ‘Property’ won him the first position surpassing Shaggy with his songs ‘Angel’ and ‘It wasn’t me’, Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds, Jimmy Cliff, and Wayne Wonder, among other well-known artistes around the world.

Property by Shatta Wale earned him the enviable feature released on December 18, 2020.

It was part of the ‘Jamaican Garrison Christmas compilation’ released in 2020 and executive produced by the Contractor Music Group, a marketing company in Jamaica.

The self-acclaimed Dancehall artiste’s song comes after Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi, who was the first African artiste to be crowned the non-Reggae chart of USA iTunes.

Meanwhile, Shatta’s ‘On God’ has been nominated for the ‘Anthem of the Year’ category for 2022’s edition of the BreakTudo Awards, Brazil.



