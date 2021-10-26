Shatta Wale being charged doesn’t mean he’s guilty – Maurice Ampaw

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Renowned Ghanaian lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, has sent a notice to the Ghana Police Service that the fact that they have charged Shatta Wale or taken his case to court does not mean he is guilty.

“Shatta Wale is innocent until all the facts are brought to court”, he told Doctar Cann when he was interviewed on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra.



He educated that they must first find out the state of Shatta Wale’s mind when he brought out that prank because for one to be guilty, their mind must be guilty too.



Lawyer Ampaw quizzed, “If Shatta Wale was given a death threat and he was distressed and in emotional trauma which caused him to play that prank, then how can he be held liable if he has a good lawyer?”



According to him, it is logical to say that the musician was distressed and in emotional trauma, and that is the defense that Shatta’s lawyer is supposed to use at the court because any professional psychiatric will confirm that anyone who has received a death threat can act as Shatta Wale did.

He concluded that Shatta Wale only rushed to court because the police had already presented their case, hence, it does not mean he is guilty.



He encouraged that with a good lawyer and a good defense, it will be very difficult to prosecute Shatta Wale, and he will come out victorious.



