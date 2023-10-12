Shatta Wale berates haters who doubted his £9,200 Rolex claim

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

A watch worth £9,200 and two iPhone 15s were among some of the items Dancehall King Shatta Wale claimed to have purchased for his girlfriend as a birthday gift on October 11.

Some people on social media had claimed he had lied about the prices and asked Shatta to show receipts of purchase. Shatta Wale has responded by releasing what he says is a proof of claim.



In a post on Facebook spotted by GhanaWeb on November 12, Shatta Wale shared a 6-minute video detailing the surprise outing he planned for Maali. He could be seen in the video taking her to a Rolex store in the heart of London, where he purchased the watch for her. The video further showed him taking Maali to the Apple Store, where he purchased the two iPhones for her.



Shatta also took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to share pictures of the receipts, captioning it with “A miserable life can make you see gold and call it a stone ../ Pray / Me if you ppl think I am in your world dierrrr lie lie... ago make u taya / God first / Money next."



He further described Ghana as a “village for foolish mad people”, stating he is better and happy in his position.



Check the tweets below.







Ghana is a village specially for foolish mad ppl , the rich ppl like us are their doctors ????????????



— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 12, 2023

A miserable life can make you see gold and call it a stone ..



Pray ???? Me if you ppl think I am in your world dierrrr lie lie .. ago make u taya ????????



God first



Money next



— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 12, 2023

ID/BB

