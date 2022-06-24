Shatta Wale billed to perform at CityPark’s Summerstage Festival

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale set to thrill fans at the CityPark’s Summerstage Festival

Sarkodie to perform at Afrobeats Festival in Berlin



Charterhouse and GRC organizers in talks to get Black Sherif at Afrobeats Festival



Seasoned Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, also known as Shatta Wale has announced that he would be performing at the 2022 edition of the CityPark’s Summerstage Festival in the United States of America (USA).



The president and boss of the Shatta Movement took to his verified Twitter page to inform his fans he would be performing at the festival.



In the tweet, Shatta Wale published a poster advertising the music festival with his image on it and captioned it, “save the date”.

This is the first time the Dancehall singer would be performing at the music festival.



Shatta Wale is not the only artiste from Ghana achieving new feats and breaking limits this year. Ghana’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie would also be performing at the opening edition of the Afrobeats festival in Berlin, Germany on 9 July 2022.



The Afrobeats festival would be organized by the founders and the organizers of Germany’s Reality Check (GRC), Mbimba Jon Mavinga and Blaise Aundu.



The festival is geared towards highlighting the African Culture, empowering artists and giving them the platform to connect with new audiences.



Sarkodie made this public when he announced on social media that he would be attending and performing at the music festival in Berlin.

“What’s good Germany!! I’m performing at the first-ever Afrobeats Festival in Berlin on July 9th! Join the movement and get your tickets at http://eventim.de/afrobeats-festival#BePartoftheMovement" Sarkodie wrote on his official Twitter page.



Also on that big stage with Sarkodie might be Ghana’s most-streamed artiste on Boomplay, Black Sherif. The organizers of the event hinted that their outfit is deliberating with Charterhouse and the management of the rapper to get him to perform at the Afrobeats music festival.



EAN/BB