Shatta Wale boasts of being an ex-convict, jabs dancehall artistes

Shatta Wale jabs dancehall singers
Dancehall singer remanded into prison custody
Shatta boasts of being an ex-convict
Shatta Wale has once again taken pride in being remanded into prison custody but this time, he has taken a jab at Ghanaian dancehall artistes who are yet to experience being in jail.
It would be recalled that the popular dancehall singer in 2021 was sentenced to a week in prison custody with three others for the publication of fake news.
Shatta in a Facebook post on February 23 took a swipe at his colleagues who can't boast of being ex-convicts.
He has asked them to keep mute when he is talking.
"Dancehall artiste weh no go prison before shouldn’t talk when Jailman Dancehall artistes are talking!!," he wrote.
Shatta Wale released a song titled 'Jailman' in November last year detailing his experience behind the bars and the poor living condition of inmates at the Ankaful Maximum Prisons.
See Shatta Wale's post below:
- Shatta Wale and I are now strangers – Michy discloses
- 'I am my own management' - Shatta Wale to GHAMRO
- 'GRA is chasing me for tax like I'm a thief' - Shatta Wale
- After 15 years of music, I can only boast of GH¢30,000 in royalty - Shatta Wale
- Shatta Wale disses Ghanaian bloggers
- Read all related articles