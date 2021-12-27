Shatta Wale called out by Nigerians over his insults on their entire population

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale describes Nigerian artistes as 'stupid'

Nigerians describe Shatta Wale as a local champion



Shatta Wale performs at the Freedom Concert



The much anticipated Freedom Concert by Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal came off on December 25 and of course, the dancehall artiste ensured that he 'freed his mind' during his performance.



A comment passed by the Shatta Movement boss, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, professionally known as Shatta Wale did not go down well with Nigerians who have called him out across all social media platforms.



The concert that witnessed a massive turnout at the Accra Sports Stadium was filled with some controversies.

The highlight of the night was when Shatta Wale once again bit the tail of Nigerian artistes by describing them as "stupid".



After coming face to face with the multitudes at the stadia, he told the charged crowd that local artsites can survive on their own without the help of musicians from the West African state who are termed as 'music giants' on the continent.



“Do know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools?



They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria,” Shatta Wale is quoted to have said.



Music lovers from Nigerian in reaction to the viral clip shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja, chided Shatta Wale over the insults with many questioning the true motive behind his continuous attack on their artistes.

Rayliya Manzo wrote: "At this point, my respect for@this guy dropped !!! Is he aware we Nigerian don’t condole some certain kind of things?"



Another indignant Nigerian, Benson Harrietta added, "This guy keeps fighting people that don’t even pay attention to him...that’s so sad!! Do your thing and rest. Stop with the hate ah."







A third Don Ibrahim also highlighted the achievements of their artistes and encouraged Shatta to channel his energy into producing good music.



He wrote: "Fill Up The Stadium With A Free Show Less Than A Dollar. Even Though Our Government Aren’t Making Us Happy Our Musicians Are Just Unique Outta Africa….SM Rest IJN Local Champion."

Below are some reactions from a section of Nigerians





















