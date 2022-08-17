Shatta Wale called to apologise to me - Wiyaala on citation gaffe

Wiyaala and Shatta Wale

Indigenous Ghanaian composer, Wiyaala, has taken to her social media to disclose that self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has rendered an apology to her following her earlier narration about how a citation of honour which was supposed to be presented to her on stage didn't happen.

In a new video shared on Facebook, the self-acclaimed ‘Lioness of Africa' and the ‘On God’ composer have settled their differences, although Shatta Wale never came out to utter a word about Wiyaala’s accusations.



“He [Shatta Wale] said he’s sorry that it has happened like that. He was not aware of what was happening. If he had known, I’m sure he would have done something about it,” she said.



Adding to her statement, the songstress asserted that Shatta Wale told her he was a big fan of her craft and will not purposefully disregard her or her craft.



“He said he’ll not in any way try to disrespect my craft because he also respects what I do and he sees me as a strong, artistic person with a beautiful craft that he likes and respects.



“So, I should let it go and I shouldn’t get angry with him because he never wishes me bad. He has always wished me well. So that is what my brother sent me. He even gave me heart emoji,” she added.

Wiyaala in some social media posts had alleged that Shatta Wale’s team obstructed The Bronx Borough President, Vanessa L. Gubson from presenting her with a citation of honour on stage at the SummerStage festival.



According to the 'Lioness of Africa' who was the first to perform at the event, organizers had told her the citation would be presented to her during Shatta Wale's performance as the Dancehall musician was also supposed to receive his. However, she was told the presentation had been "blocked" by Shatta Wale's team and would have to receive it backstage.



She said she got furious and rejected the backstage presentation of the citation and unfollowed Shatta Wale on Twitter.



Later, the Chairman of the African Advisory Council to the Bronx Borough President’s office, Mohammed Mardah, made a Facebook post to take responsibility for the hiccup.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:









ADA/BB