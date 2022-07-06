Shatta Wale can never prevent me from marrying Kofi Adjorlolo – Mother reportedly says

Shatta Wale and his mother Elsie Evelyn Avemegah with Kofi Adjorlolo

Madam Elsie Avemegah, mother of celebrated Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has said that Shatta Wale can’t prevent her from marrying legendary actor Kofi Adjorlolo.

The veteran actor and Shatta Mama, as the woman is affectionately called, shocked many when they announced they were dating and were set to announce when they would marry.



Speaking to Hotfmghana.com, Kofi Adjorlolo and his newly found sweetheart, Shatta Mama said, "We are seriously in love and we will soon come out and announce the date of our marriage”.



The legendary actor and Shatta Mama are both in their 60s. Kofi Adjorlolo who has featured in over a hundred Ghanaian and Nigerian movies and is blessed with two children lost his wife, Ms. Charity Nyarko, in 2011.



Shatta Mama who is an ex-wife of Shatta Wale’s father, Shatta Capo, is also blessed with three children including the celebrated singer.



With Adjorlolo, his two children have already given him permission to marry any woman of his choice.

But ever since the news of their marriage went viral, the consequential question most entertainment pundits and a section of the general public are asking is whether Shatta Wale would permit his mother to marry again.



Reacting to this on Peace FM’s ‘Entertainment Review' show, Tuesday, renowned showbiz journalist, Reagan Mends, who doubles as Shatta Mama’s publicist, revealed that:



“Yes, ever since the news went viral, people are asking whether Shatta Wale would allow the mother to marry Kofi Adjorlolo. Well, I spoke to her (Shatta Mama) this morning, and she told me that no one can prevent her from marrying anyone of her choice”.



According to Reagan Mends, "she said why would Shatta Wale dictate to her on whom to marry? He can’t prevent her from Marrying Adjorlolo because he (Shatta Wale) doesn’t take care of her, he doesn’t even know where she lives so why would he even intrude in her affairs?"