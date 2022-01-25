Shatta Wale cannot dictate how we should handle his case – Prosecutor

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale appears in court again

Prosecutor vows to ‘fish out’ Shatta Wale’s sister from hiding place



Shatta Wale’s sister still on the run



The prosecutor in Shatta Wale’s ongoing court case, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, has established that the dancehall artiste cannot make unnecessary demands in court, starrfm.com.gh reports.



This comes after Shatta queried why there is a threat to resort to other means of arresting his sister who is currently in hiding amid several attempts at finding her.



The prosecutor had vowed, during the court proceedings, to use other means of finding Shatta Wale’s sister who is said to be the person who reported the fake gunshot incident to the East Legon Police, so that she can assist with investigations.

“We will use other means within the law to arrest the sister of the artiste,” prosecution told the court during a sitting on January 25, 2022.



Reacting to this, Shatta Wale’s lawyer wondered why the dancehall artiste’s sister who volunteered information to the police should be treated as a suspect.



This, according to him, will put fear in people who have information and want to report to the Police.



But in a sharp response, the prosecutor said, “it is our case and he cannot determine how we should do our case. Judge we were in your chambers when we agreed on a gentleman agreement and they have failed to do what is right.”



Shatta Wale is facing one charge of the publication of false news that caused fear and panic in the public domain.

Three others who appeared with him: Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Shatta’s personal assistant; Eric Vanetor, a graphic designer; and Iddrisu Yussif, a beautician, were charged for abetment of criminal publication of false news.



