Shatta Wale celebrates his freedom, appeals to fans for cash donations

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale arrested over fake gun attack

Shatta Wale fined GH¢2,000



Singer 'begs' fans for money



Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale, has taken to his Facebook page to celebrate his freedom after an Accra Circuit Court on June 29, fined him an amount of GH¢2,000.



He was fined for his 2021 publication of fake news that created fear and panic.



It would be recalled that the singer faked a gun attack that landed him and three other accomplishes in prison back in October 2021.



He however pleaded not guilty to the charge.



Shatta on Wednesday had a change of mind and pleaded guilty to the charge which attracted a fine by the judge. Failure to settle it will attract a three-month prison term.

The celebrated dancehall musician, hours after the verdict, shared a photo of himself and his lawyer with a heartfelt appreciation to the general public for their support during his trial.



He wrote: "FREE AT LAST. Being thankful and expressing gratitude is an important part of being happy in life. I wish to take this opportunity to say thank you to my Lawyer, Jerry, the Judge, Shatta Movement and the entire nation for the support through these trying times. #OnGod."



Shatta Wale an hour after his gratitude post, appealed to fans to contribute towards meeting his GH¢2,000 fine through a mobile money contact he provided.



A host of benevolent fans have so far 'shown him love' by donating monies to the artiste who has always maintained that he is the richest singer in the country.



"If you know you love me send me momo 2k now !!!! Today to Friday is a holiday for SM …Make merry and have fun !!!! #ShattaLaw No more fake prophecies. God bless our homeland Ghana. Let’s continue with #GOG album."



The Shatta Movement, die-hard fans of the singer have risen to the occasion with their cash donations. According to Shatta, he will do something big with the monies received.



"Shatta movement we are about to do something no one has done...Keep it coming .. #0541233322," he charged his fans.

Why was Shatta Wale arrested ?



On Monday, October 18, 2021, media reports suggested that Shatta Wale had been shot by some unidentified gunmen.



His assistant, Nana Dhope, was reported to have confirmed the report to the media saying the incident occurred at East Legon.



The report further said Nana Dhope claimed Shatta Wale was receiving treatment at an unnamed medical facility after he managed to escape from his attackers.



The police subsequently “launched an investigation into the matter including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members and all of them claim not to have knowledge of his whereabouts or the alleged incident.”



Hours afterwards, Shatta Wale in a social media post said he feigned the attack because of the death prophecy by the founder and leader of New Life Kingdom Chapel International, Stephen Akwasi, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe.



“The statement made by this false prophet has gotten me in a mood of violence since no one in this country cares. So the police of this country want to tell me none of them saw those threatening statements online to take action?” he asked.

“This pastor said 18th October Shatta Wale will be shot and you want to tell me you didn’t see from you cyber-crime department nor did u hear or came across anything like that online? If my life can be threatened and there is no law to take actions on that then I guess I will do what is right in the eyes of God”, Shatta Wale noted.



He apologized to his fans who were affected by his hoax but was arrested by the police after he turned himself in and spent two nights in police custody.



Check out Shatta' posts below:





















Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below:







PDO/BOG