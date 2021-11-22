Shatta Wale 'chases' Medikal and Fella Makafui's baby with money

Shatta Wale with daughter of Medikal and Fella ,Makafui

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, in a video is seen crawling after the daughter of actress, Fella Makafui and artiste, Medikal.



He followed her on his knee after the child refused to accept the money he was giving her.



Fella Makafui shared this in an Instagram story where the dancehall artiste handed stacks of GHC200 notes to the baby who decided to play around and not pay attention to him.

Despite Shatta’s efforts, the baby girl wouldn’t budge. He chased after the baby for a while until she picked a note out of wads being handed to her.



Her parents burst out laughing owing to the fact that their daughter only picked a note out of the many notes handed to her.



Social media users have taken to their social media to share their amusement.



Shatta wale and Medikal have become really close friends after they were jailed for some days.



Medikal was remanded for brandishing a gun on social media and Shatta Wale was remanded for causing fear and panic with his fake shooting prank.

The two acts were sent to Ankaful prison after they were remanded.



Shatta Wale was arrested on October 19, 2021, and Medikal was picked up on October 21, 2021.



