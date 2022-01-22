Shatta Wale confirms new relationship with a kiss

Shatta says he is in love

Shatta Wale flaunts new relationship



Shatta Wale plays Medikal’s ‘Odo’ to make a point



Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale, has locked lips with a woman he has revealed as his new girlfriend on social media.



According to the award-wining artiste, he has found the woman to make him feel butterflies in his belly again after the artiste separated from his long term lover, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah formerly known as Shatta Michy.



In a post he shared, the artiste played Medikal’s song ‘Odo’ featuring King Promise, with captions “she is mine, now I have told you, you see am for your eyes. Don’t blame me I’m in love.”

Loverboy Shatta Wale focused his attention on the part of the song that said ‘against baafo’ to mean ‘haters will cry’, while he locked lips with his new girlfriend.



In 2018, Shatta Wale and Michy separated due to reasons best known to them but in a recent interview, Michy attributed her separation from the dancehall artiste to being abused and how it that affected her self-love.



Speaking on the United Showbiz show on UTV, Michy who did not mince words emphasised that she has become a better human being without her ex.



“I look so good without Shatta Wale because if I had been monitoring him the time I would [have] put in it wouldn’t have made me look this good because I have a lot to do.”



According to her, she has learnt several lessons from dating Shatta Wale because they were able to make history.

“When we make mistakes in life we must move from them and make conscious efforts not to go back to them. I don’t think being with him was a mistake because we were making history without making [much] effort,” the ex-girlfriend said.



She added, “I wouldn’t say it was a mistake, but a waste of my youth. I’m 27 now; not a child anymore. It was difficult breaking up with him. Everything was supposed to happen, but I have learnt my lessons with men, friends and [I] appreciate the presence of my son in my life.”



Michy further revealed that she was pursuing a career in law now to inspire Majesty, her child from the relationship, to aim for higher heights when he is old enough.



