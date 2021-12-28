Shatta Wale did good, highlight his performance - Wei Ye Oteng

Sound producer, Wei Ye Oteng

Shatta Wale organises joint concert with Medikal

Shatta Wale insults Nigerian artistes



Wei Ye Oteng asks Ghanaians to highlight Shatta Wale's performance



Ghanaian sound producer, Wei Ye Oteng, has stated that dancehall musician Shatta Wale delivered an exceptional performance at the Freedom Concert and deserved recognition and applause.



He has chided persons pushing the controversies around this joint concert with rapper Medikal instead of celebrating his big win.



Shatta Wale and Medikal, on Saturday, December 25, put together one of the most attended shows this December at the Accra Sports Stadium.



However, his insults to Nigerian artistes have instead been the talk of town rather than the performances at the show.

"Shatta had great hours of performance, said a lot, and this was all we could carry? Do we enjoy pitching the world against some ppl for few mistakes? We could hilight the good night also. Cox he did good too. The insults to me was below belt. Very off and something we shouldn't encourage but not to also turn blind eye on how great a night it was. Merry Christmas #Otengbeats #WYO #Obrafour #drumlyneent #TheSmoke #behindthesmoke," read a post sighted by GhanaWeb on his official Facebook page.



Shatta Wale has come under attack, especially from Nigerians, after he rained insults on their artistes. "Do know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools? They told me that I won't be able to fill my stadium. I don't look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste; I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria," said Shatta Wale at the Freedom Concert.











