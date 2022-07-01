Shatta Wale discloses plans for cash donations received from fans

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale expresses gratitude to fans

Fans donate money to Shatta



Popular singer hints at donating to Ankaful Prison inmates



Shatta Wale has pledged to donate monies received from fans to inmates at the Ankaful Prison or invest it into the business of any of his die-hard fans.



Shatta in a Facebook live video on Friday mentioned that once he hits a target of GH¢20,000 he will select one of the options provided as part of his efforts to put the cash donation into good use.



He disclosed that an amount of GH¢13,000 has been received just three days after appealing to fans to help him settle his GH¢2,000 court fine over his 2021 fake gun attack case.

The singer was charged with the publication of fake news that created fear and panic.



The 'free man' has been blown away by the love demonstrated by the Shatta Movements through the cash donation he requested.



Hammering on his plan for the GH¢13,000 he said:



"There are two special things I plan of doing. You know that I have been to Ankaful Prison with Medikal. The love you have shown me has encouraged me to fight for Shatta Movement...the people who understand my course of life are the people doing this (donating) because they know I dey give.



"You see this money, once it hits GH¢20,000, it is either we do a donation somewhere or we go Ankaful. If the measures are not right for us to do Ankaful, we will help them or we are going to pick someone in Shatta Movement. Someone who is into a business, we will give this money to that individual and when he gets the profit, he will send it back. We will give it to another person to start a business."

The award-winning also said a special prayer for his benevolent fans and prophesied a breakthrough in their lives.



"If you know you sent me as little as 10 pesewas, prepare for a change in your life. You won't believe it," he prayed.



