Shatta Wale discloses real mission in Nigeria

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale was on Tuesday accused of double standards when social media users dug out old tweets where he badmouth Nigerians just moments after an official flyer announced his intention to tour the most populated West African country.

According to netizens, Shatta in December 2021 went on a rampage by calling out Nigerians and their artistes for not reciprocating the love from Ghanaians when it comes to music promotion.



He also made it clear that unlike his colleagues here in Ghana, he didn't need the support of Nigerians to sell his song to the rest of the world.



One of his popular remarks reads: "I don’t need Nigeria promotion for anything. If Nigerians say they won’t promote Shatta Wale...I don’t need Nigeria’s promotion for anything.”



But reacting to netizens who claim he has made a U-turn with plans of his visit, the celebrated Ghanaian musician clarified his true mission in Nigeria adding that it is purposely for business, not music promotion.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on August 23, he explained: "I said media tour not promo tour! I am only traveling with my best friend to go and do oil research and u ppl are complaining ok continue."



Also commenting on how his announcement topped trends across social media platforms, he tweeted: "Only One man post. News."

Check out the tweets below:





I said media tour not promo tour !



I am only traveling with my best friend to go and do oil research and u ppl are complaining ????????ok continue ???????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 23, 2022

Only One man post .



News ???? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 23, 2022

