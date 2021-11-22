Shatta Wale doesn’t like me; I also don’t like him - Strongman

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and rapper Strongman

Shatta Wale accused of bad-mouthing Strongman

Strongman says Shatta Wale doesn't like him



He adds that his ill comments do not bother him



Rapper Strongman Burner did not mince words when he detailed that he and dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, have no cordial relationship.



The rapper is staying away from the man who has failed to say anything positive about his brand.



“Shatta Wale doesn’t like me and I also don’t like him. So we are not cool. On many occasions, I haven't seen or heard him say anything good about me. Never," he disclosed in an interview on Happy FM.



However, the negative energy from the Shatta Movement boss "is not a big deal" to Strongman.

The rapper added that he has accepted his ill-treatment in good fate, adding that their fans are aware of the bad blood between them.



Speaking in his recent radio interview the rapper noted that he can not wrap his head around what might have contributed to the ill comments he continues to receive from the award-winning dancehall musician.



The former Sarckess Music signee, Strongman, also mentioned that he has never thrown shots at Shatta Wale in any of his songs.



"I have never hit at him, so I don’t understand what bad I have done to him. But I have been doing this work for a while and I’m used to everything so I don’t care who likes me.”



