Shatta Wale earns the highest amount of royalty - GHAMRO

Shatta Wale to receive GH₵30,000 as royalty

GHAMRO ‘chases’ Shatta Wale with GH₵30,000 royalty



GHAMRO discloses a change in structures



The Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Society (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has disclosed that Shatta Wale is the highest earner of royalties accrued since December 2021.



This was disclosed in a series of tweets shared by popular media personality, Kafui Dey on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.



Rex Omar is reported to have stated on GTV’s breakfast show that some royalties were distributed in December and Shatta Wale happened to be the highest earner.

According to Rex, the dancehall artiste is yet to receive over GH₵30,000 benefits as efforts to reach his management has since proven futile.



“GHAMRO has not been working 100% but it is a work in progress. We did a distribution in December and Shatta Wale was the highest earner. Shatta Wale’s money is with GHAMRO, we've spoken to his management requesting their account details for the money to be paid to him.



"Shatta Wale's money with GHAMRO is over GHC30,000, we're only waiting for his management to bring us his account details so that the money will be paid into his account,” Kafui Dey quoted the GHAMRO boss on Twitter.



Earlier, in December 2021, Rex Omar intimated that most musicians will be receiving more revenues from their songs from the organization than they have already received.



One can recall that the music rights society has announced that it is now affiliated with an Irish company that helps in keeping track of the songs that are played.

Read the tweets below:





@shattawalegh's money is with GHAMRO, we've spoken to his management requesting for their account details for the money to be paid to him - Rex Omar, Former Chairman GHAMRO#GTVBreakfast