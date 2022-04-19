1
Shatta Wale endorses Lyrical Joe and Black Sherif

Shatta Wale Classic Man 2.png Ghanaian Musician, Shatta Wale

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: ghpage.com

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has named two of Ghana’s finest rappers Lyrical Joe popularly known as LJ and Black Sherif aka Blacko as his favorite artistes in the country.

The musician, who is now in the United States, has chosen two young rappers as his country’s current favorites.

He made this known in a tweet while addressing some issues pertaining to the entertainment industry in the country.

Shatta Wale: “My favorite artiste now in Ghana is black sherif and Lyrical Joe … ???????The songs am partying with now ?????????”

Lyrical Joe has been in the industry for some time now and happens to be one of the rappers on Sarkodie’s ‘Biibi Ba’ hit song released in 2018.

Black Sherif on the other hand rose to fame after his 1st sermon hit song.

Currently, Black Sherif has the one number song in the country titled ‘Kweku The Traveller’.

