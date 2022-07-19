Shatta Wale explains absence from Ghana Party in the Park

Akwaaba UK CEO, Dennis Tawiah and singer Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has countered claims by Akwaaba UK CEO, Dennis Tawiah, organizer of the Ghana Party in the Park UK, who has accused him of making extra monetary demands 12 hours before the show he failed to turn up for.



But according to Shatta Wale, failure on the part of Dennis Tawiah to honour his part of the bargain caused him to cancel his performance although he had agreed to grace the show for free.



Shatta and some artistes, including Kofi Kinaata and Nigeria's Mayorkun, billed out of the UK show at the last minute for different reasons.

Speaking with Hitz FM's Andy Dosty on Tuesday, July 19, he noted that organizers of the show changed the entire plan of having a 'GOG experience' in the UK and also failed to provide visas for four members of his team as earlier promised.



"I told him (Dennis) to do a GOG flyer for me in conjunction with Akwaaba UK. So the whole title was supposed to be Akwaaba UK in conjunction with Shatta Movement GOG Experience and we accepted that.



"Secondly, I told him to try and get visas for my team. You know my team is big but we came to a conclusion that we pick 4, plus myself which makes it 5 and we agreed on that.



"I told him I would perform for him for free but he should just get these two things done for me...later I saw a flyer with a whole lot of artistes...we forgot about that side ...for the past three weeks, I was asking when my team was going to get their visas...I told him I can't leave Ghana without my team," Shatta explained his side of the story.



At the end of the day, organizers would only provide a visa for just a single member of his team. This resulted in the award-winning Dancehall musician requesting to be now paid.

"I know Dennis can not pay me to come to perform at Akwabaa UK. He knows where my rate is but when you behave like this and wouldn't even come and tell people the truth...this is like a disrespect to my fans in the UK. It is like a fraudulent type of mindset that he is taken upon himself.



"I told him that if he can't make it possible, he should pay me so that I will come and perform because they were insisting I come alone. They told me they have gotten a visa for one member of my team but I told them that wasn't the agreement," Shatta added in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Wednesday.



The Ghana Party in the Park took place on Saturday, July 16, at Trent Park, London without Shatta and Kinaata. However, organizers have apologized to fans who had high hopes of seeing their favourite artistes at the music festival.







