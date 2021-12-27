Shatta Wale finally opens up about his arrest

Shatta Wale and Andy Dosty

Shatta Wale says he is a changed man after arrest

Shatta Wale advises citizens to discipline themselves



Shatta Wale reveals doing ‘right’ after arrest



Shatta Wale has shared his experience after his encounter with the Police when he and three others were arrested on October 19, 2021, for a gunshot prank.



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, in an interview on Hitz with Andy Dosty revealed his experience with the Police and while he was in remand. According to the artiste, the experience taught him great lessons.

He advised that Ghanaians needed to compose themselves because he has been careful with the things he does as an artiste on social media, since the incident.



“Discipline! I think in this country we all have to learn how to discipline ourselves and that is what is going to take us far. All the processes I went through came out with strong discipline. As we speak, I feel I might be doing something that might be right but not right in the eyes of the law," the artiste noted.



He was remanded by the Accra Circuit Court for one week and was later granted a GHC100,000 bail and will have to appear on January 25, 2022.