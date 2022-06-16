Shatta Wale goes haywire after Abeiku Santana praised him

Shatta Wale is a Ghanaian dancehall artiste

Self-acclaimed 'Dancehall King', Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known in the music industry as Shatta Wale has lambasted Ghanaians once again for refuting some assertions Abeiku Santana made about his [Shatta] music career.

In a viral video shared on June 15, 2022, Shatta Wale was seen shirtless whiles smoking. He angrily descended on Ghanaians for being ungrateful.



Some time ago, multiple award-winning Ghanaian media personality, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana of OKAY FM during one of his shows heaped praises on the controversial Dancehall musician for being a fighter.



According to him, Shatta Wale has had an impact on the Ghanaian music industry and it is through him that other artists have had recognition and confidence. Abeiku Santana stated that Ghanaian musicians were not accorded the necessary respect and recognition they deserved until Shatta Wale stepped in.



He added that most Ghanaian musicians were scared of event organizers because they were being paid peanuts for their performances and they were not appreciated for their craft until Shatta Wale intervened.

Abeiku's claims were, however, refuted by a section of the public, a reason Shatta Wale has unleashed insults on persons who contradicted Abeiku.







