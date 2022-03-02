Shatta Wale hangs out with Keche, Medikal amid mother's plight

Shatta chills with friends as his mother cries for help to pay bills

Keche spends time with Shatta Wale and Medikal

Shatta Wale makes fun of Nigerians in video



Shatta Wale’s mother cries for help



Shatta Wale has been spotted hanging out with Medikal and Keche amidst his mother's cry for help to pay her bills.



In a video shared on Twitter by Keche, Shatta Wale was sighted dining and sharing a good laugh with Medikal, Keche and some members of his team at a restaurant.



The video comes after Shatta Wale's mother, Mama Elsie Avemagah, popularly known as Shatta Mama, complained about the unbearable life she is living ever since she was ejected from her house.



According to Shatta Mama on Angel FM, she has been sleeping in her car for days which is causing her severe headaches and meddling with her high blood pressure due to inadequate sleep.

“For four days now, I have been sleeping in my car. I don’t know who will want to buy my car,” she cried.



On February 28, 2022, Angelonline.com.gh reported that Shatta Mama has appealed to the public for support to pay her rent following her eviction from the house Shatta Wale allegedly bought her.



Shatta Wale is yet to comment on the issue but until then, he is only spending time in his studio, with his friends and his new girlfriend whom he recently bought a Range Rover in a confirmation post on Snapchat.



