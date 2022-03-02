6
Menu
Entertainment

Shatta Wale hangs out with Keche, Medikal amid mother's plight

Shatta Wale And ,u, Shatta chills with friends as his mother cries for help to pay bills

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Keche spends time with Shatta Wale and Medikal

Shatta Wale makes fun of Nigerians in video

Shatta Wale’s mother cries for help

Shatta Wale has been spotted hanging out with Medikal and Keche amidst his mother's cry for help to pay her bills.

In a video shared on Twitter by Keche, Shatta Wale was sighted dining and sharing a good laugh with Medikal, Keche and some members of his team at a restaurant.

The video comes after Shatta Wale's mother, Mama Elsie Avemagah, popularly known as Shatta Mama, complained about the unbearable life she is living ever since she was ejected from her house.

According to Shatta Mama on Angel FM, she has been sleeping in her car for days which is causing her severe headaches and meddling with her high blood pressure due to inadequate sleep.

“For four days now, I have been sleeping in my car. I don’t know who will want to buy my car,” she cried.

On February 28, 2022, Angelonline.com.gh reported that Shatta Mama has appealed to the public for support to pay her rent following her eviction from the house Shatta Wale allegedly bought her.

Shatta Wale is yet to comment on the issue but until then, he is only spending time in his studio, with his friends and his new girlfriend whom he recently bought a Range Rover in a confirmation post on Snapchat.



View his Timepath below;

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba
I was frightened by what I saw when entering Bawku – Haruna Iddrisu
Speaker questions NPP
Adib Saani questions government
A president dated my girlfriend – Reggie Rockstone claims
Kennedy Agyapong does U-turn on ouster of NPP national officers
Persons calling for a coup are childish - Dr. Obed Asamoah