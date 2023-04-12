Shatta Wale has apologized for insulting my mum, but I won’t let go like that – Andy Dosty

Ghanaian media personality, Andy Dosty, has disclosed that Shatta Wale has apologized for disrespecting his mother.

This follows Andy's outburst on live radio. During a discussion on his ‘Daybreak Hitz’ show, Andy was peeved about the fact that Shatta publicly insulted his mother, yet fans were expecting him to promote his new ‘Maali’ album.



"You want me to talk about it? An artiste that stands on stage and insults my mother and talks anyhow and foolishly to my mother, and you want me to what? If you don't have sense, I do. If you don't respect, don't come here. The woman who gave birth to me has lived a good life and has a good place to live. That's all I have said. I love my mother, and nobody, nobody... I won't speak ill of anyone's mother; she raised me well. You can fool around. The fooling is too much in this country.



“You will be sitting there, and they will want to come and sit here and say they want to promote their stuff. What do you want to promote? If that woman didn't give birth to me, where would you know me from? Foolish guy," he fumed with rage.



But in a new twist to events, Andy has disclosed that Shatta has channeled an apology to him.



In a discussion with Sally Mane and DJ Slim, Andy Dosty said Shatta reached out through someone, with whom he spoke for more than 50 minutes.

“All I can say is that we have spoken, he called a big man and that person called me. He channeled the apology through someone and we spoke for more than 50 minutes. He also expressed some of my actions he didn’t like. Even my mother called and said we are brothers so we shouldn’t let this go far,” the Hitz FM presenter said.



Andy, however, emphasized that although they had spoken, the issue won’t be trashed just like that.



“He has spoken to me. Shatta Wale has spoken to me. He has apologized but that isn’t all. I won’t let go just like that,” he added.



Watch the video below:





