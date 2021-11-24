Shatta Wale has fans rolling over with killer dance moves

Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale captivates fans with dance moves

The dancehall artiste twerks at the end of the video



Shatta and Medikal set to have ‘Freedom Concert’ in December



Shatta Wale has served amusing dance moves to prove he is not just about the voice.



The dancehall artiste left fans laughing out loud when a video of the musician was shared on Instagram by blogger FlavourTipz.



He may not be blessed with the talent to dance, but the artiste will make you love him with the expressions he makes when dancing.

Shatta Wale, in the shared video, adds a bit of twerking to his step-by-step movement with a woofer in his right hand.



More so, recently at Medkials house party, Shatta Wale battled actress Fella Makafui on the dance floor.



GhanaWeb can’t wait to give you a rundown of what will go down at the ‘Freedom Concert Experience’, a show by Shatta Wale and Medikal happening on December 10.



Ghanaweb will update you on Shatta Wale's dance moves as he did in 2018 for his ‘Reign’Concert.



