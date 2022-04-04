3
Entertainment

Shatta Wale has ignored me after I was maltreated at his concert - Made in Ghana laments

Mon, 4 Apr 2022 Source: sammykaymedia.com

Content creator and comedian, Frimpong Richard popularly known as Made In Ghana has revealed how he has been ignored by Shatta’s team after he was maltreated and had his car damaged at the Accra Sports Stadium whiles attending Shatta Wale’s show.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, Made in Ghana stated that he spend alot to repair his car after it got damaged during Shatta Wale and Medikal’s Freedom Wave Concert.

This notwithstanding, he revealed that this will not stop him from supporting Ghanaian artistes when he is been called upon.

