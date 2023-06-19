Shatta Wale has saved the industry with his fights for artistes to be paid their worth – YPee

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Ghanaian Rapper, YPee, has praised dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, for what he described as saving the industry with his constant fights.

According to him, Shatta’s fight which might seem trivial, has helped changed the scenario where Nigerian artistes were paid far better than Ghanaian musicians in their own country.



“People just come from Nigeria and we give them huge sums of money. But Shatta Wale’s fights helped all these while when he was throwing shades. When it comes to Shatta Wale and issues he raised about the industry, you could see how passionate he is and the things he says are true”. Rapper YPee told Fiifi Pratt in an interview on Kingdom FM.



YPee further revealed that some artistes in Ghana have not supported Shatta Wale because most of them are against his advocacy for receiving good payment for shows.

This according to him is because 'hungry' artistes will rather opt for a chicken change although they are worth more than that.



“I support him but you see somebody may need just something small to survive so anything you offer him, he will accept it. If he is supposed to take for instance GHC 30,000 for a show, because he needs money, he will accept GHC5000 so such a person cannot support Shatta Wale.” YPee said.