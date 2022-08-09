0
Menu
Entertainment

Shatta Wale hits first RIAA Gold certification with ‘Already’

Shatta And Beyonce Shatta Wale with Beyoncé

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: nydjlive.com

Ghanaian music star Shatta Wale has earned himself an RIAA Gold certification for his contribution to a global smash hit 'Already' released by Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records.

The single by Beyonce which was officially made available digitally on July 19, 2019, features Shatta Wale and American electronic dance music DJ trio, Major Lazer.

The single went Gold on August 8, 2022.

'Already' was one of the singles of Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift released in 2019.

This feat makes Shatta Wale the first Ghanaian artist after Fuse ODG to have such a certification.

In 2020, Ghanaian music star and Azonto hitmaker, Fuse ODG, received an RIAA Gold certification for his collaboration with Major Lazer and Nyla (Brick & Lace) on Light It Up Remix.

The song (Light It Up Remix) went Gold on March 1, 2017.

It moved Platinum on March 1, 2017, and has since gone 2x Multi-Platinum as of September 15, 2021.

The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) advocates for recorded music and the people and companies that create it in the United States. RIAA’s several hundred members – ranging from major American music groups with global reach to artist-owned labels and small businesses – make up the world’s most vibrant and innovative music community, working to help artists reach their potential and connect with fans while supporting hundreds of thousands of American jobs.

Source: nydjlive.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification