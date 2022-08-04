1
Menu
Entertainment

Shatta Wale ignores insult; endorses beef between Big Ivy and Mummy Dolarz

Shatta Wale Big Ivy 1 Shatta Wale, Big Ivy and Mummy Dolarz

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale has responded to a jab thrown at him by Mummy Dolarz, a Nigerian mother who is currently in a lyrical battle with Ghana's Big Ivy.

The two African mothers have recorded videos exhibiting their rap skills all in the bid to claim the crown as the continent's best mum rapper.

Their funny clips have generated interest from social media users including Shatta who has empowered them to take over the music scene from young artistes.

His comment came after Mummy Dolarz in her recent black back at Big Ivy stated that "Naija na we get the rap. Our common dog will murder Shatta Wale. Pepper them on the beat."

Despite the line which appeared as a subtle jab at Shatta Wale, he didn't take it to heart but rather termed it as a means to score more points for Nigeria.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Shatta had this to say: "Mummy, mummy, please I don't like that. Send it to Mama Dolarz (laughs). I like how you people are doing your music. We are tired of the young people. Rap, in fact, use wrapper take rap. Just rap anything, we support you. We are loving the beef from you and Big Ivy. You know am a beef king. I love beef so just rap. When you are tired, come to Ghana for vacation we'll chill you."

Check out the videos below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BigIvy Adjimah (@bigivy.adjimah)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Big Dolarz ???? (@oluwadolarz)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BigIvy Adjimah (@bigivy.adjimah)



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





PDO/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife
We've agreed with parties on only 'Ghana Card' for new voters – EC
Headmaster, administrator busted for promoting exams malpractices
The preacher who 'boomed' at NPP thanksgiving service
Lawyer of KNUST 'gang-rape’ students speaks
NAPO 'rips' so-called Nkrumah MoU
Man found dead on toilet seat after preserving dead wife's body with ice for months
60-year-old man fined GH¢12,000 for having sex with his 3 daughters
Related Articles: