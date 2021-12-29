Shatta Wale insults Nigeria's Rema for disrespecting Ghanaian women

Nigerian musician, Rema

Rema calls for 10 Ghanaian women to 'free his mind'

Shatta Wale responds to Rema's disrespectful tweet



Shatta Wale calls out Nigerian artistes



"10 Ghana girls once I land tomorrow to ease my mind," this cryptic message from Nigerian singer, Rema to women in the country have attracted the wrath of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.



Rema who has announced plans to touch down in Ghana this Christmas has been called out by Shatta for what he terms as "disrespecting" the beautiful women in his homeland.



In a retweet sighted by GhanaWeb on the singer's official Twitter page, he described Rema's statement as "nonsense".



aThis comes in at a time where Shatta Wale has launched an attack on Nigerian artistes for their selfish acts when it comes to promoting artistes and songs from Ghana.

"Whaaaa see total disrespect to our Ghanaian women…Don’t you have money to go for a massage? Come chop cuz u alone get Dick...Nonsense tweet all in the name of am a star," Shatta wrote in response to Rema's demand for 10 ladies to help release his stress.



The award-winning dancehall artiste who is displeased added: "Using Ghanaian ladies in such a comment is like you spiting on the dignity of Ghanaians."















