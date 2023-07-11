1
Menu
Entertainment

Shatta Wale is a very shy person in private life – Presidential staffer reveals

Shatta Wale Hjkrcc.png Shatta Wale

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nadia Adongo Musah, Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, has disclosed that Shatta Wale is a shy person in private.

She made the comments on TV3’s Today’s Woman show (July 10) whiles talking about her favourite musicians.

She ranked the ‘I know my level’ hitmaker, as her third best musician behind Prof Atamina and Atimbila.

“I just like his spirit,” she said of Charles Nii Armah Mensah to the surprise of the show host.

He buttressed her claim: “He is a very shy person when you know him personally, he is. In his private life, he is.”

SARA

You can also watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:





Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Secret recording exposes plot by NPP guru, senior police officials
KT Hammond hauled before court for contempt
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Fight corruption just like how you accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told
Mahama running mate: I'm not interested' - Sam Jonah says
Nana Yaa Brefo blasts Alan, Bawumia over campaign promises
Watch Otumufuo dance, lead dirge to mourn his nephew
24-year-old Ghanaian shoots two family members in US
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Related Articles: