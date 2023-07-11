Shatta Wale is a very shy person in private life – Presidential staffer reveals

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Nadia Adongo Musah, Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, has disclosed that Shatta Wale is a shy person in private.
She made the comments on TV3’s Today’s Woman show (July 10) whiles talking about her favourite musicians.
She ranked the ‘I know my level’ hitmaker, as her third best musician behind Prof Atamina and Atimbila.
“I just like his spirit,” she said of Charles Nii Armah Mensah to the surprise of the show host.
He buttressed her claim: “He is a very shy person when you know him personally, he is. In his private life, he is.”
SARA
You can also watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:
Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb
To advertise with GhanaWeb
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- ‘It's only Satan who fights forever’ - Blakk Rasta addresses feud with Shatta Wale
- 'I was broke when your mum was pregnant but we kept you' – Shatta Wale as he marks daughter’s birthday
- Court adopts consent judgement in Bullgod, Shatta Wale defamation case
- 'You dier don’t shut up' - Efia Odo warns Shatta Wale for teasing Sarkodie
- Shatta Wale’s tweet that got Atta Mills trending on Twitter
- Read all related articles