Shatta Wale is childish - Maurice Ampaw

Maurice Ampaw Shatta Wale Muarice Ampaw shares his thought on Shatta Wale's relationships

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale breaks up with Elfreda

Maurice Ampaw claims Shatta Wale doesn't analyze his relationships

Maurice Ampaw asserts Shatta Wale used Michy

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has branded Shatta Wale as childish for jumping out of one relationship into another.

According to the lawyer on the United Showbiz show on UTV hosted by Kwame A Plus, marriage is a big deal to be taken trivially by Shatta Wale who is in for the attention.

Shatta Wale is my brother, my son. I have watched Shatta Wale critically and he isn't ready for marriage. He is not serious about marriage. Marriage is a business, it's a serious issue.

“I am looking at his first relationship, I think he used her (Shatta Michy) for showbiz. He used Michy. Let's go here and let's go there,” he said on April 9, 2022.

Maurice Ampaw, however, disclosed that the relationship between Shatta Wale and Michy was all for showbiz, hence, the reason he didn't mind showing off another woman on social media.

“When they broke up, instead of Shatta Wale sitting back and seeing what went wrong with my first relationship, he rushed and got a girl on social media and was kissing and kissing,” he said.

“When he had an issue with Michy, I knew it was a showbiz marriage. I saw him as exposing his girlfriend too much for showbiz. He also gave her so much space to explore showbiz, so they both took over the showbiz space,” he added.

Quite recently, Shatta Wale broke up with his girlfriend of less than three months when they travelled to the United States of America after confirming their relationship in January.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
