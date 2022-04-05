Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split

Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale shares cryptic relationship posts

Shatta Wale’s alleged breakup shocks social media users



Insider divulges the status of Shatta Wale’s relationship with Elfreda



Shatta Wale after locking lips and flaunting his new girlfriend, Elfreda, to confirm they were in a romantic relationship on social media has reportedly broken up with her.



According to an insider who had sent a message to blogger, Sel The Bomb, on Snapchat on March 20, 2022, Elfreda had described Shatta Wale as authoritative, disrespectful and violent while confirming their rift.



“Oh they split when they went to the US recently. According to…Shatta is authoritative, disrespectful and violent,” the insider shared.



For a while, the SM Boss hasn’t flaunted his girlfriend but several cryptic posts he has shared on his Snapchat have gotten a lot of people talking.

Some of the posts sighted on Shatta Wale’s Snapchat read:



“A woman who doesn't support what you do as a job and calls you names is a witch, she wants you to be poor forever.



“A woman without a vision either stays with friends or family, to tell them what to do next. They no dey reach anywhere.



“A woman who talks about getting her own is dangerous, she will poison you small, small.



“I want a woman with future plans not a woman who will search, my phones like a CID. That one dier you will find your crime partner, not me.



“A woman when you talk one she talks 10, she is not a housewife. Be careful, sack her quick.”

Shatta Wale and Elfreda gained media attention in early 2022. On January 24, the musician announced to the world that he has found the woman to make him feel butterflies in his belly again after separating from his long-term lover, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah formerly known as Shatta Michy.



In a post he shared, the artiste played Medikal’s song ‘Odo’ featuring King Promise, with captions “she is mine, now I have told you, you see am for your eyes. Don’t blame me I’m in love.”



Loverboy Shatta Wale focused his attention on the part of the song that said ‘against baafo’ to mean ‘haters will cry’, while he locked lips with his new girlfriend.







