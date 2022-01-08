Shatta Wale is entitled to his opinion about Nigerians - Jim Iyke

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and Nollywood actor, James Ikechukwu Esomugha and

Nollywood actor, James Ikechukwu Esomugha, popularly known as Jim Iyke, has disclosed that Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale is entitled to his own opinion about Nigerians in the entertainment industry.

During an interview with Giovani on TV3’s Showbiz 360, Jim Ikye said he does not have a problem with Shatta Wale’s opinions as long as they do not interfere with the relationship they have built over the years as friends. He said aside from Shatta Wale being a personal friend, the artiste also supports him in everything he does.



“Shatta actually supports everything I do, so I don’t know, I mean the man is entitled to his opinion as long as it doesn’t rob of my personal relationship with him”, he said.



Jim Iyke’s comments were in reaction to Shatta Wale’s recent outburst that Nigerian musicians do not reciprocate the support Ghanaian musicians give them. These comments caused a huge stir on the internet and led to a ‘beef’ between Shatta Wale and Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy.

For Jim Iyke, it does not lie with him to make pronouncements on what Shatta Wale said.



“It’s not in my place to determine what people say or how they react with, maybe his intention wasn’t bad when he said it, it’s people’s reaction that determines, people react to things in a different way, you could say something bad and I would see a major good in it, I will just chalk it down, it could be your opinion and you are entitled to it,” he said.



“The fact that I disagree with someone’s opinion does not mean I should dislike his personality,” he added.