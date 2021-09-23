Shatta Wale is full of lies – 3Music Awards CEO

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Source: ghpage

CEO of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu has alledged that Shatta Wale’s credibility has dipped over the years thus, whatever he says should not be taken seriously.

Sadiq's comments are in reaction to his recent altercation with Shatta Wale following claims by the latter that some 11 awards he won at the 2019 3Music Awards were rigged in his favor and not based on merits.



One can recall that Shatta Wale among several allegations claimed that he sponsored the 3Music awards scheme that particular year with GHC100,000 in exchange for the 11 plaques.



Despite the fact that Sadiq has denied the claims, there have been concerns that such allegations could destroy the reputation and brand image of the awards scheme

But adressing the issue in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Sadiq said;



“Anything coming from Shatta Wale should not be taken seriously because they are all not true. First of all, I never gave 11 awards to him because I had issues with Sarkodie or Stonebwoy. Secondly, Shatta Wale has never given me any GH¢100,000. Shatta Wale will never give me money to organise any awards. Shatta Wale is that guy who fights just anyone trying to outshine him. Look at what he said about Stonebwoy, Samini and Sarkodie when he had issues with them. The same person used unprintable words against Charterhouse and also the mother of his son. Why should I worry myself about such a person who would destroy you with lies. Shatta Wale should tell the board how we gave him the 11 awards and the money he said he had given us. 3Music Awards is bigger than Shatta Wale and there is no way he can bring it down with his untruths."