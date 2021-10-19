Shatta Wale is missing; no where to be found – Father

Shatta Wale and his father Shatta Capo

The father of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has confirmed reports that his son is missing, hours after it was widely reported that he had been shot.

The musician’s father, known as Shatta Capo, made the statement after the Ghana Police released a statement announcing a “manhunt” for the artiste.



In a post reportedly posted on his WhatsApp status and copied by celebrity journalist and blogger, Attractive Mustapha, he revealed that his son is out of reach and all efforts to get to him have proven futile.



"The Mensahs urge the general public to remain calm as the family and the Ghana Police Service work to find his whereabouts and resolve the matter," his post read in part.

Below is his full post



