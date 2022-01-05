Shatta Wale is my best friend and favourite artiste - Old tweet of Burna Boy surfaces

Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy and Shatta Wale

Before Burna Boy and Shatta Wale's relationship went sour, the former considered the latter as his best friend and favourite artiste in the world.



In a 2017 tweet that has resurfaced on the internet, Nigerian Grammy award-winning musician announced that he didn't care about all those underrating the Ghanaian artiste. In his eyes, he was one of the most talented singers on the continent.



"Apart from d fact dat @shattawalegh is 1 of my best friends. He is also my favorite fucking artist so fuck u if u don't rate him," read the tweet dated August 3, 2017.

In a separate post, Burna Boy again spoke highly of his good friend, Shatta Wale. "Sometimes I dey feel like say me and @shattawalegh be the Same Person."



One may ask, what might have caused the seeming hatred and bad blood between these celebrated singers?



Shatta Wale last year unleashed his anger on Nigerian artistes for failing to reciprocate the love shown them by Ghanaians when it comes to music promotion. He questioned why Nigerians were billed to perform at almost every major event in Ghana during the Christmas festivity but not even a single Ghanaian artiste highlighted an event in Nigeria.



He also tagged them as 'one-way' artistes. This came in after he described Nigerian artistes as "stupid" during his Freedom Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 25.



His continuous rants on Twitter attracted a response from Burna Boy who called him out for fuelling separation among African artsites. He again dared Shatta to face him squarely if he had any unsettled issues with him.

This was followed by a clap back from his old friend.



The two started an online banter that witnessed them levelling rape allegations against each other with Burna Boy challenging the leader of the Shatta Movement to a fight.



He wrote, “This guy thinks I have time @shattawalenima. This ain’t 8Mile. No be rap battle. It’s a fistfight. The type real men do. We can do this anywhere you want. Behind closed doors or in the stadium for the world to see. Stop acting like you don’t know I’ve been trynna set this up since January last year. Consider this an easy way out for you".



Shatta also tweeted: "You lucky I respect your mother like ago say your mother waaaaaaa….see what fame do you …Your boy shalala know how much I have spent on you for 7months ..Anogo beat u, ago break your neck …Don’t come to ghana..You called for this, don’t call police when u step in gh."



Music lovers have wondered what might have soiled their enviable relationship. Ghana's Shatta Wale and Burna Boy in 2017 collaborated on a song titled 'Hosanna'.

