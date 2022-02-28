Shatta Wale is my favourite Ghanaian artiste - Asa

Asa list Shatta Wale as her favourite artiste in Ghana

Asa calls Pat Thomas a genius

Asa commends Efya, Gyakie and Becca



Asa puts Amaarae on her album



Bukola Elemide, popularly known as Aṣa, has expressed her fondness for Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, popularly known as Shatta Wale.



Speaking to Asaase Radio on February 26, 2022, the pop and jazz composer placed Shatta Wale number one among her favourite Ghanaian artistes.



“I am a fan of Shatta Wale, he is my favourite Ghanaian artiste,” she said.



Placing Shatta first, Asa went on to list artistes like Efya, Gyakie and Becca for doing impressively well with their talents but added that her love for Shatta Wale is perpetual.

“I also love Efya, Gyakie and Becca but I am a fan of Shatta Wale,” she added.



Meanwhile, the ‘Jialer’ crooner went on to show her respect for M.anifest and described Pat Thomas as a “genius”.



Quite recently, Billboard reported that Asa had welcomed fellow Nigerian hitmakers Wizkid, The Cavemen and Ghanaian singer-songwriter, Amaarae on her 10-track, Afro-infused album.



She said, “I thought it would be great with Wizkid because it fits his temperament, so I sent it to him and he loved it. It was natural



“I never had enough time to stay at home to form bonds because I was always on tour.”