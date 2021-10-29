Shatta Wale is under a powerful, wise spiritual cover – Ajagurajah

Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has established that dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has a strong spiritual backing.

His comments are on the back of Shatta Wale and Medikal's decision to have a spiritual bath in the sea after they were bailed from prison.



Ajagurajah said the prison contains all kinds of bad luck and unclean spirits that could kill the shine of these two musicians and as such, taking a ritual bath was the best decision within the circumstance.



Sharing his opinion on the issue, Ajagurajah stated that whoever is serving as the spiritual father of Shatta Wale, in particular, is extremely powerful and gives good counsel.

"Shatta Wale has an extremely strong spiritual backing. there is something about being kept in the prison. Anytime you enter that place, you lose every spiritual benefit. Every spiritual cover falls off. So it was a piece of perfect advice given them to go and have a spiritual bath. It was in their own interest to do that to maintain their honor and stardom," he stated.



