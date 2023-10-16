Shatta Wale is worth more than 80,000 pounds – Arnold

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Shatta Wale

Entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has said that Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, is worth more than the 80,000 pounds performance fee claim that has become a contention in the media space.

According to him, Shatta Wale charges more than the contentious amount that some personalities in the creative arts industry believe he is not worth considering the money he is paid when he performs at various events.



The entertainment critic disclosed that his investigations prove that Shatta Wale was once paid $120,000 when he performed at an event organized by Wilderland hence the 80,000 pounds is not way beyond Shatta Wale’s brand as a musician in Ghana.



Speaking as a panelist during the United Showbiz program on United Television (UTV) which GhanaWeb monitored, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo stated that the niche Shatta Wale has carved for himself in the music industry outweighs the 80,000 pounds Kwasi Aboagye is doubting he could be paid.



“Shatta Wale is worth more than 80,000 pounds. We were in Ghana and Shatta Wale came to tell us that for Back-to-back-to-back shows; Afro Nation, and Cardi B concert, he charged $100,000 and charged $120,000 for Wilderland. In fact, initially, I was doubting just like anybody else would but after consulting some of the organizers, especially for Wilderland, it came out that he indeed took $120,000,” he said on the show hosted by MzGee.



He further stated “So with Shatta Wale as a brand and with all the longevity, relevance, and dominance over the years, he is worth more than 80,000 pounds. Considering somebody who has charged more than $100,000 for three shows, he is worth more than the amount he quoted, so let's establish that fact.”

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo made the remark after Kwasi Aboagye labeled Shatta Wale’s claims that he (Shatta Wale) was paid a whopping £80,000 for performing at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023 as false.



Earlier in a Twitter post, the Dancehall musician, while appreciating the organizers and fans for a successful event, bragged about being honored with such an amount.



In what seemed like a jab at event organizers in Ghana, Shatta said:



“Thank you, London, #GMAUK You did what Ghana music in Ghana couldn’t do 80k pounds for performance Artiste of the year 2023 (Icing on the cake) Shatta Wale is a London boy now !!!”



But Kwasi Aboagye insisted that Shatta's statements were mere lies.

The popular broadcaster said on his Peace FM Entertainment Review that it is impossible for the organizers to pay him such an amount after incurring other huge costs for his trip.



He said the organizers would not be able to afford such an amount after incurring visa expenses, first flight tickets, accommodation, and others for him and his team.



“Shatta Wale said he was paid 80,000 pounds as a performance fee and the ultimate ‘Artiste of the Year’ award. He was never paid 80,000 pounds for his performance. It is a huge lie! Do the organizers even have that 80,000 pounds to give Shatta Wale? He is lying.



"It is never true. 80,000 pounds. You were given a heroic welcome at the airport, given a royalty treat. You, your girlfriend, and your entire team were given visas. You guys flew first class. I am not sure you were even given 10,000 pounds.



“The organizers cannot speak on it but listeners, I want you to know that it is not true. They cannot give him that kind of money. Which Ghanaian living in the UK, Which promoter can give that amount?” he retorted.

In response, Shatta Wale launched a scathing attack on Kwasi Aboagye and the owners of Despite Media, the entity that employs the radio presenter. Regardless of the attack, an unfazed Kwasi Aboagye maintained that the claim Shatta Wale was paid such an amount was false.



