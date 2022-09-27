2
Menu
Entertainment

Shatta Wale issues a stern warning

Shatta Fresh3.png Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has asked all showbiz discussion platforms to seize any further intentions to throw more dirt on his forthcoming ‘GOG’ album.

The Dancehall artiste who intends to release more songs off the album has asked such media platforms to hold back any attempt around it other than to promote it.

Shatta, whiles reiterating that this particular upcoming album isn’t meant for the music industry, also established that his main objective is to quench the thirst of his fans who are anticipating the “masterpiece.”

“Get ready for some singles on the #GOGALBUM. Pls and pls and pls. I am not doing this album for the Ghana music industry. I am doing this as my job to fill the masses with peace and love. I don’t want any negative discussion of my album on any platform. It’s a warning,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I didn’t come here to join unions. I came with mine and that is SHATTA MOVEMENT,” Shatta added.

Read the post below:



EB/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Related Articles: